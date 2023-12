Makar (lower body) took part in Wednesday's optional skate, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Makar, who sat out Tuesday's win over the Ducks, could return to action Thursday at home against the Jets. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar was hopeful that both Makar and Andrew Cogliano (lower body), who also skated Wednesday, would be ready to go. Makar's 34 points ranks second among defensemen behind only Vancouver's Quinn Hughes (36 in three more games).