Makar (upper body) hopes to return to the lineup prior to the All-Star break, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Makar will see how he feels in the morning before his availability for Tuesday's contest against Washington is decided. The Avalanche host the Ducks on Thursday and welcome the Blues to town Saturday prior to starting a three-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Feb. 7. Makar, who has missed the past three games, has amassed 13 goals, 43 points, 136 shots on net, 58 blocks and 54 hits in 42 contests this campaign.