Makar (upper body) won't be in the lineup against New Jersey on Friday, but could play in Monday's clash with the Blues, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Makar will be sidelined for a third straight contest due to his upper-body issue, but at least fantasy owners have a potential timeline for his return to action. The blueliner recorded eight goals and 20 helpers in 29 appearances before getting hurt. Once the youngster is cleared to play, Calle Rosen figures to be bumped from the lineup.