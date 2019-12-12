Avalanche's Cale Makar: Hoping to play Monday
Makar (upper body) won't be in the lineup against New Jersey on Friday, but could play in Monday's clash with the Blues, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Makar will be sidelined for a third straight contest due to his upper-body issue, but at least fantasy owners have a potential timeline for his return to action. The blueliner recorded eight goals and 20 helpers in 29 appearances before getting hurt. Once the youngster is cleared to play, Calle Rosen figures to be bumped from the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.