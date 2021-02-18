Coach Jared Bednar isn't sure if Makar (upper body) will be available for Saturday's outdoor game versus Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar practiced Thursday, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but his availability for Saturday's outdoor match may boil down to a game-time decision. The 22-year-old blueliner racked up 12 points in 11 games before missing Colorado's last two contests with an upper-body issue.