Coach Jared Bednar isn't sure if Makar (upper body) will be available for Saturday's outdoor game versus Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Makar practiced Thursday, so he's clearly making progress in his recovery, but his availability for Saturday's outdoor match may boil down to a game-time decision. The 22-year-old blueliner racked up 12 points in 11 games before missing Colorado's last two contests with an upper-body issue.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Scratched for Tuesday's game•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Looks ready to go•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Possible for Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Riding five-game point streak•