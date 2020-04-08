Makar had 12 goals, 50 points and a plus-12 rating in 57 games prior to the league suspending the season in March.

The 21-year-old was putting together a terrific campaign prior to the stoppage. He didn't score a goal in the 13 games prior to the season's pause, but Makar did have 10 assists during that stretch. Even after a terrific showing in the postseason last April and early May, it was hard envisioning Makar performing any better than he has during his rookie season.