Makar signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Sunday.

Makar is fresh off his sophomore season at the University of Massachusetts, who reached the NCAA Frozen Four Championship Game. The Alberta native also received the 2019 Hobey Baker Award, giving Avalanche fans plenty to be excited about. In addition to signing the contract, Makar will join Colorado immediately for their playoff series against Calgary.

