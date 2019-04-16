Makar scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

He is the first defenseman and seventh player overall to make his debut in the playoffs and score a goal in his first game. After winning the Hobey Baker Award on Friday, Makar has wasted no time in helping the Avalanche in their postseason run -- against his childhood hometown team, no less.

