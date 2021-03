Makar (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't change anything in regards to Makar's timeline, but fantasy managers will be pleased to see they can stash the 22-year-old blueliner if they have an available IR spot. Head coach Jared Bednar said Makar skated over the weekend, though he hasn't joined the team for practice yet. Samuel Girard will continue skating on the top pairing until Makar returns.