Avalanche's Cale Makar: Lands on IR
Makar (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Joonas Donskoi (upper body) and Nazem Kadri (lower body) both got banged up during Friday's win over New Jersey, so this move was made to open up a roster spot ahead of Monday's matchup with St. Louis. Nonetheless, Makar will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, so his move to IR doesn't necessarly indicate he's suffered a setback in his recovery.
