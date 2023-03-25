Makar (lower body) scored the game-winning goal and provided two assists in the Avalanche's 3-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Makar missed Colorado's previous two games due to the injury. He logged 25:14 of ice time in his return, which is actually a touch lighter of a workload than usual, given that the defenseman entered Friday's action averaging 26:36 this season. The 24-year-old's recorded at least a point in each of his last nine appearances, recording four markers and 15 assists in that span. Overall in 2022-23, Makar has provided 17 goals and 64 points in 56 contests.