Makar (undisclosed) was unable to finish Saturday's game versus the Bruins, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

According to Datar, Makar's departure could've been due to the league's concussion protocol. Head coach Jared Bednar did not provide an update on Makar's status after the game, so we'll have to wait and see how the youngster feels in the coming days. The Avalanche host Calgary on Monday.