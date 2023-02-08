Makar took a blindside hit to head in the third period and left Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Penguins for about 10 minutes before returning, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He finished with two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 24:21 of ice time.

No penalty was called on Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter, and there's no word if the NHL's Department of Player Safety will look into it. Makar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic that officials said the two players simply ran into each other, although it was type of hit the league wants to remove from the game. The Avalanche will monitor Makar heading into Thursday's meeting with the Lightning in Tampa Bay.