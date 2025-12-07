Makar dished out an assist, put a shot on goal and recorded three blocks in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Makar picked up a secondary helper on Brock Nelson's power-play goal in the closing minute of the first period Sunday. With the apple, Makar is up to 26 assists, 35 points, 86 shots on net and 52 blocks through 29 games this season. The reigning Norris Trophy winner leads all defenseman in points and is on-track to have his third consecutive campaign with 90-plus tallies. Makar remains one of the best overall players in fantasy and he should continue to produce points alongside the Avs' plethora of talent.