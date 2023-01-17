Makar scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.s

The reigning Norris Trophy winner was involved in Colorado's first three goals of the afternoon, helping to set up Artturi Lehkonen before potting his own two tallies to propel the Avs to a 5-0 lead. Makar has a six-game point streak going, and since Christmas he's racked up six goals and 14 points in 10 games.