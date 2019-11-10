Makar scored a pair of goals on a team-high seven shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both of Makar's goals came in the second period, flipping a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead during the middle frame. The rookie defenseman has four goals and 17 points through his first 17 regular-season contests. A point-per-game pace likely isn't sustainable, but Makar's making a strong initial case for the Calder Trophy.