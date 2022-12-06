Makar had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes over a team-high 28:53 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.
Makar and Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) set up Alex Newhook's first period goal to give Colorado an early lead. The Avalanche later lost MacKinnon to an injury, which puts more onus on Makar to step up his offense. With 24 points in 23 games, the blueliner is up to the task, but the Avs have been hit by a wave of injuries to their top performers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Slides two helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Extends goal streak to three games•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Notches tally in win•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Scores game-winner early•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Garners two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Nets two early markers•