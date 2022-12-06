Makar had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes over a team-high 28:53 of ice time in Monday's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia.

Makar and Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) set up Alex Newhook's first period goal to give Colorado an early lead. The Avalanche later lost MacKinnon to an injury, which puts more onus on Makar to step up his offense. With 24 points in 23 games, the blueliner is up to the task, but the Avs have been hit by a wave of injuries to their top performers.