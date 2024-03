Makar had an assist, three shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Makar extended a point streak to four games with his first-period helper. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during Colorado's seven-game winning streak and 15 over the last 11 contests. The highly regarded defenseman has moved on from an uncharacteristic seven-game pointless in mid-February.