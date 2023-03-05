site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Logs heavy ice time in return
Makar (concussion) had one shot and two blocked shots in 22:27 of ice time in a 7-3 loss to the Stars on Saturday.
He missed five games. Get the king of the blue line back in your lineup stat.
