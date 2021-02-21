Makar had two shots and two PIM over a team-high 24:10 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
Makar's status was iffy leading up to Saturday's outdoor game due to an upper-body injury, but that he logged this much TOI is an indication he's back to normal. The 22-year-old Makar is on a point-per-game pace with one goal and 11 assists over 12 games.
