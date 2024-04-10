Makar had a goal on five shots, two assists, two blocks and one hit in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Minnesota. One of the assists came on the power play.

Makar has points in four straight games, totaling a goal and five assists during that stretch. The defenseman's tally was significant in a variety of ways. It was the game-winner (his first GWG of the season), his 20th of the season (his second time with 20-plus goals) and his 87th point (a new career high).