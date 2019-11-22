Avalanche's Cale Makar: Lone supplier of offense
Makar scored both his team's goals, one coming with the man advantage, during a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Thursday.
Makar has shown no signs of slowing down this season, now with 25 points in 22 games. The rookie has been held off the scoresheet a total of five times in 2019-20, so best to keep rolling with Makar for as long as possible. On top of his two goals, the 21-year-old dished out a hit and blocked a pair of shots in Thursday's loss.
