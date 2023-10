Makar recorded two power-play assists, had five shots on net and blocked five shots over 24:59 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to Vegas.

Makar, who dealt with a lower-body injury and missed much of camp, made his preseason debut in the team's final tune-up before the regular season. Judging by the TOI and filled-up box score, the defenseman looks to be in fine form for the regular-season opener next Wednesday in Los Angeles against the Kings.