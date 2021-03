Makar recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Makar had the secondary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's tally in the first period. In four games since he returned from an upper-body injury, Makar has a goal, two assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The star defenseman is at 17 points, a plus-7 rating, 41 shots on net and 22 hits through 19 contests this year.