Makar (head) will travel with the Avalanche to St. Louis ahead of Saturday's game versus the Blues, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Makar's availability for the contest hasn't been determined, but it's a good sign that he'll at least accompany the team. He's missed the Avalanche's last four games because of the injury. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 45 points in 45 contests in 2022-23.