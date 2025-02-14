Now Playing

Makar missed practice Friday with an illness, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Makar's illness gives Team Canada only five healthy defensemen ahead of Saturday's tilt with the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Canada is already down a defenseman with Shea Theodore out for the remainder of the tournament with an upper-body injury. Should Makar not be available Saturday, look for Thomas Harley to enter the lineup.

