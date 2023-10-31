Makar is dealing with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of practice Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar's status for Wednesday's matchup versus St. Louis remains up in the air with coach Jared Bednar telling reporters one of Makar or Bowen Byram (undisclosed) should be able to play. While the team didn't report a specific injury concern, Makar did record his lowest ice time (21:58) of the season against Buffalo on Saturday. If Makar can't play, Devon Toews would be the most likely candidate to see increased minutes, including moving to the No. 1 power-play unit.