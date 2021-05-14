Makar produced an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Makar helped out on an Andre Burakovsky goal at 18:58 of the second period. The 22-year-old Makar is the only defenseman to play in at least 40 games and maintain a point-per-game pace this season. He picked up 44 points (eight goals, 36 helpers), 104 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 36 blocked shots through 44 contests. Among blueliners, Makar is tied for fifth in points with the Capitals' John Carlson.