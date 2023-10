Makar scored a goal on five shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Makar ended up saving the day for the Avalanche, scoring on their 50th shot of the game to break up Mackenzie Blackwood's shutout bid. With two goals and an assist through two contests, Makar is already in fine form to begin 2023-24. He's added 10 shots on net, six blocked shots, a plus-4 rating, four PIM and two hits.