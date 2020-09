Makar scored a goal and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Makar tallied at 7:48 of the second period, and the Avalanche never looked back. Over the last five games, Makar has two goals and six assists. The defenseman is up to four goals, 11 helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 14 contests overall.