Makar scored the game-winning goal and dished two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Dallas.

Makar weaved through multiple defenders to net the game-winning goal just 34 seconds into the extra period. The first of Makar's assists was on a first-period power play goal by Martin Necas and the latter was on Valeri Nichushkin's tally in the second period. Overall, Makar has 25 goals, 53 assists, 207 shots on net and 100 blocks in 68 games this season. The 26-year-old blueliner's performance Sunday ended a three-game point drought. He currently leads all defensemen in points with 78, which is nine points better than Columbus' Zach Werenski. Makar's all-around contributions this season make him a top candidate to win the Norris Trophy for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Now that his point drought is over, expect elite-level production from Makar in the fantasy playoffs.