Makar scored a power-play goal on nine shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Makar saw a green light throughout the game -- he had three times as many shots as any other Avalanche skater. The defenseman has three goals and seven assists during his six-game point streak. The 25-year-old is up to 12 tallies, 58 points, 137 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 44 outings. Makar was bothered by a nagging injury in December, but it appears that issue is well behind him as the Avalanche reach the bye week and All-Star break.