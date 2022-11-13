Makar scored two first-period goals during Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

Makar's scoring surge continues. In his past five appearances, Maker has collected nine points, including three goals. The 24-year-old defenseman opened the scoring Saturday by connecting off a fortunate bounce. His shot from the point bounced off the glass and was redirected into the net after striking the skate of goalie Antti Raanta. Maker scored the game-winner off a shot from the right face-off circle. Maker added two shots and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes.