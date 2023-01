Makar (undisclosed) is a late scratch for Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar took line rushes in warmups, but it appears his status boiled down to a true game-time decision, and he was not quite ready to go. Andreas Englund will stay in the lineup, while Makar will have to wait for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals for his next chance to play.