Makar (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus the Sharks, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
No reason for Makar's absence has been provided yet, but he's had his share of injuries lately. Kurtis MacDermid will step into the lineup, while Bowen Byram can be expected to take on a larger role.
