Makar (undisclosed) will miss time early in training camp but is expected to be full-go next week, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Makar is considered day-to-day for now. It's a little concerning that he's already dealing with an injury to begin training camp, but there's little reason to expect this issue will spill over into the regular season. Makar was limited to 60 games last season but produced 66 points, including 30 on the power play.