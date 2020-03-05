Avalanche's Cale Makar: Not traveling with team
Makar (upper body) won't travel with the team to begin their three-game road trip, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Jared Bednar suggested that the Avalanche's injured players, Makar included, may be able to join the team on the road at some point. At this stage, it sounds like Makar will at least miss a third straight game Friday in Vancouver.
