Avalanche's Cale Makar: Notches assist
Makar posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
Makar had the primary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's game-tying goal in the third period. The rookie defenseman is up to 12 goals, 31 assists and 106 shots through 50 appearances.
