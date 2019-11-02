Makar had a power-play assist and two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Here's a shocker -- Makar's assist came on a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal. The helper gives the 21-year-old defenseman 11 points in 13 games, with seven of his 10 assists coming with the man advantage. He's been consistent as well, with only three scoreless games so far this season. Fantasy owners who took the gamble on Makar in their drafts will be happy with his production.