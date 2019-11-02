Avalanche's Cale Makar: Notches power-play helper
Makar had a power-play assist and two shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Here's a shocker -- Makar's assist came on a Nathan MacKinnon power-play goal. The helper gives the 21-year-old defenseman 11 points in 13 games, with seven of his 10 assists coming with the man advantage. He's been consistent as well, with only three scoreless games so far this season. Fantasy owners who took the gamble on Makar in their drafts will be happy with his production.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Collects power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Pots first NHL goal•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Point streak at five games•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Plays provider Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Posts assist in 2019-20 debut•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Adds helper, physicality•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.