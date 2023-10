Makar recorded a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Makar set up Logan O'Connor's second-period go-ahead tally. With the helper, Makar has 250 points in his career. He's the fastest defenseman in NHL history to hit that mark, doing so in a mere 241 contests. He's started hot in 2023-24 with two goals, two helpers, 12 shotso n net, seven blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through three outings.