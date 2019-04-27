Avalanche's Cale Makar: Offers assist
Makar posted an assist and two shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1.
Makar has a goal and two helpers in four postseason games since joining the Avalanche from the University of Massachusetts. He's added seven blocked shots and averaged 18:00 per game.
