Makar scored a goal on seven shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Makar set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the second. The 22-year-old Makar is up to seven goals, 41 points (21 on the power play), 97 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 10 PIM through 40 outings. There's little reason to think he'll be bumped from the top pairing or first power-play unit anytime soon, given his solid results throughout the year.