Makar scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

This was Makar's second multi-point effort in the last five games. He has struggled to stretch offense over longer periods of time -- he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games since Nov. 19-23. The defenseman is still one of the best in the league with eight tallies, 31 points (18 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 33 outings, but he's just a shade quieter on offense than what's come to be expected in recent years.