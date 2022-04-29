Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Predators.

Makar gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead just 2:01 into the contest. The 23-year-old had gone two games without a point entering Thursday, a rare quiet stretch in a fantastic season. He's at 28 tallies, 86 points (34 on the power play), 240 shots on net, 95 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-48 rating in 77 appearances. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Makar is likely to be rested for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Wild, so fantasy managers will probably want to turn to other defensemen on the 15-game slate.