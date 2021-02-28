Makar (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Makar missed two games earlier in February with an upper-body injury, and it's uncertain if this is related. The 22-year-old's absence is a major hit to the Avalanche's blue line, as he produced 14 points through the first 15 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Sets up game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Contributes power-play helper•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Logs heavy ice time in return•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Ready for Saturday's outdoor game•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Game-time call•
-
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Iffy for Lake Tahoe game•