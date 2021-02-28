Makar (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Makar missed two games earlier in February with an upper-body injury, and it's uncertain if this is related. The 22-year-old's absence is a major hit to the Avalanche's blue line, as he produced 14 points through the first 15 contests.