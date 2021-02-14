Makar (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
This is a huge loss for the Avalanche as they return to the ice for the first time since Feb. 2. Makar has 12 points through 11 games. He's considered day-to-day at this time. Ryan Graves likely will enter the lineup in Makar's place.
