Avalanche's Cale Makar: Out Monday
Makar (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up for Monday's game in Detroit, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Makar was on the ice for warmups prior to the contest, so it appears he was a game-time decision before being scratched late. The rookie blueliner has 12 games and 47 points in 56 games this season. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's tilt against the Ducks.
