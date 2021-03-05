Makar (upper body) is expected to miss two more games versus the Ducks on Friday and Saturday, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Makar has already missed three games with the injury. Per Dater, the 22-year-old Makar should be able to return some time next week. After the two-game series versus the Ducks, the Avalanche continue their home stand Monday versus the Coyotes.