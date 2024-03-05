Makar scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Makar helped out on Nathan MacKinnon's opening tally in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the second. This was Makar's second multi-point effort over the last three games after he recently endured a stretch in which he had just five points over 12 outings. The defenseman looks like himself again, and that's good news for the Avalanche and his fantasy managers. Makar has 14 goals, 66 points, 177 shots on net, 110 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 58 appearances.