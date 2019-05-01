Makar registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.

Makar has stepped seamlessly onto the third pairing for the Avalanche, with a goal and three helpers as well as eight blocked shots in six contests. The 20-year-old blueliner won't be asked to do too much, but his offensive prowess has been on display since he joined the team, showing why the Avalanche selected him with the fourth overall pick in 2017.