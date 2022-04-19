Makar had an assist, three shots on net, three hits, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Makar didn't need to work hard for his point. He fed Bowen Byram, who carried the puck from one end of the ice to the other before setting up Valeri Nichushkin. It was Makar's 57th helper, tying him with Nazem Kadri (upper body) for team high.